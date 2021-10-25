State women football tourney: Defending champion Dhar to take on Indore in first match

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Defending champion Dhar Football Association (DFA), Dhar is going to open their campaign at the state women football tournament playing against DFA, Indore.

Tournament is going to kicked-off in Khargone on Monday and will continue till October 29. Dhar will play their opening match on Monday.

Ahead of tournament, coach Shailendra Pal said that the team with many talented players are committed to retain its title in the state championship.

Recently, district team selection was held at Sardarpur Sports Complex Ground in presence of Shamsher Singh Yadav, Subhash David, Nazmul Qureshi. After the selection trial, team was announced for the championship.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:52 AM IST