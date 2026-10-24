StarAgri Warehouse Case: MP High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Pleas Of Nilesh, Chetna Khandelwal | Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected the anticipatory bail applications of Nilesh Khandelwal and Chetna Khandelwal in the Sendhwa StarAgri warehouse FIR case, on Saturday.

The court noted that the applicants were required for custodial interrogation and necessary seizures, according to a statement issued by StarAgri Warehousing and Collateral Management Limited. The investigation and legal proceedings will determine the facts and responsibilities of the parties concerned.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by StarAgri with Sendhwa Rural Police over an alleged fraud involving ₹19.76 crore. The company said it initiated legal action after finding discrepancies in pledged agricultural stock at its warehouses in Baniyahar, Madhya Pradesh.

During an inspection on July 24, the stock at the premises reportedly differed substantially from the records. The case involves allegations of unauthorised removal of pledged produce and the use of forged documents.

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Five named suspects, including Chetna Khandelwal, Nilesh Khandelwal, Kailash Khandelwal, Piyush Khandelwal and warehouse supervisor Devraj Rathore, have been booked under Sections 316(4), 318(4), 61(2) and 3(5) of the BNS.

StarAgri said it would pursue the matter through due legal process, submit relevant evidence and continue cooperating with the investigating authorities. The company said it would also seek appropriate legal remedies, including recovery of losses suffered. It added that it had full faith in the investigating agency and the judiciary.