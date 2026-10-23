MP High Court Rejects 24-Year-Old Arbitral Award Execution, Cites Limitation Bar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected an execution petition seeking enforcement of a nearly 24-year-old arbitral award, holding that it was barred by limitation as the prescribed 12-year period had expired.

Justice Vinay Saraf, at the Indore Bench, allowed a revision petition filed by Ashok Kumar and set aside the September 21, 2026, order of the Civil Judge, Senior Division, Anjad, in Barwani district.

The dispute originated from a civil suit filed in 1989, which the parties referred to arbitration. Sole arbitrator and advocate Manoharlal Jain passed an award on January 10, 2000, directing the delivery of possession of the disputed land to the claimant. On January 7, 2002, the trial court rejected objections under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, and passed a decree in accordance with the award.

In September 2019, a coordinate bench of the High Court held that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to decide the Section 34 objections in the pending civil suit. It set aside the subsequent proceedings and decree, granting liberty to challenge the award before the competent court. A fresh challenge was later filed and remained pending.

Meanwhile, the award holder initiated execution proceedings in 2024. The first petition was declined because the award lacked sufficient stamp paper. After it was impounded and the deficit stamp duty was paid, a fresh execution petition was filed.

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Ashok Kumar argued that the proceedings were time-barred under Article 136 of the Limitation Act, which prescribes 12 years for execution. The award holder opposed the revision, relying, among other authorities, on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Sundaram Finance Ltd. vs Abdul Samad concerning execution of arbitral awards before competent courts where assets are located.

Award Does Not Merge With Court Order

Justice Saraf held that the doctrine of merger does not apply to arbitral awards in the same manner as civil court decrees. An arbitral award remains distinct even though Section 36 provides for its enforcement as a decree. The limitation period begins when the award becomes enforceable and does not automatically restart after subsequent court proceedings.

Limitation Began In 2002

The High Court held that the award became enforceable on January 7, 2002, when the Section 34 objections were rejected under the then-applicable provisions. Neither the first nor second appeal had stayed execution. The 12-year limitation period expired on January 6, 2014, whereas the first execution petition was filed only in 2024.

The court consequently set aside the executing court’s order dated September 21, 2026, and rejected Execution Arbitration Case No. 05/2026 as time-barred. It left open the question of whether the Civil Judge, Senior Division, was competent to execute the award. No order as to costs was passed.