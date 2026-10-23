10-Year-Old Boy Dies At Hamidia Hospital After Swing Rope Accident In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy died at Hamidia Hospital on Thursday evening, a day after a swing rope accidentally got entangled around his neck while he was at his home in Chandan Nagar under Chhola Mandir police station limits.

According to reports, Lavkumar Namdev and his wife work in the private sector. Namdev's son Tejaswi, a Class 5 student, was alone at home at the time of the incident while his parents were away at work.

His younger sister, who was at a neighbour's home, returned after some time and found the swing rope entangled around her brother's neck. She immediately raised an alarm.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and alerted the family. The boy was rescued and taken to Hamidia Hospital, where he remained under treatment for a day before succumbing on Thursday.

Chhola police registered a case and handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem.

Police said the family was too grief-stricken to record statements. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.