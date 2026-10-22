Bhopal Crime: Youth Stabbed At Wedding, Two Brothers Attacked With Iron Pipe Over Alcohol Money | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite police claims of tightened security during the festive season, three persons were injured in two separate incidents of violent attacks following disputes over dancing at a wedding function and refusal to pay money for alcohol.

Police registered cases of attempted murder and launched a search for the suspects.

In the first incident, a 22-year-old youth, Aman Khan, was attacked with a knife during a wedding function in Atal Ayub Nagar under Gautam Nagar police station limits on Wednesday night.

According to reports, during the wedding, Aman's younger brother got into an argument with a youth identified as Danish over dancing. Aman intervened, following which Danish left the venue.

However, he returned with his brother Harish and began abusing Aman. When Aman objected, the two allegedly attacked him with a knife, leaving him seriously injured before fleeing the scene.

In the second incident, two miscreants attacked two brothers with an iron pipe in the Nishatpura area on Wednesday night after they refused to give money for alcohol.

Police said Akash Rajak, a businessman residing in Shanti Nagar, was returning home after watching Durga Puja when the suspects, identified as Ajit Yadav and Bunty, stopped him and demanded money to buy alcohol.

When Akash refused, they allegedly assaulted him with an iron pipe. His elder brother intervened to rescue him but was also attacked.

The suspects fled after the assault. Police have registered cases of attempted murder and extortion and are searching for the suspects.