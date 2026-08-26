Speeding Car Hits Four Two-Wheelers & Tractor Back-To-Back In Indore; Five Injured

Speeding Car Hits Four Two-Wheelers, Tractor In Indore; Five Injured |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car hit four two-wheelers and a tractor in Indore’s Rau area, leaving 5 people injured on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident took place in front of Shramik Colony at around 12 pm.

One of the injured persons is in critical condition, while the others are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was being driven at a speed of around 80 to 90 km per hour.

However, reason behind the incident is yet to be discovered.

Tractor overtuned

The suspect driver, Aman Malviya, first hit an Activa scooter and then collided with three motorcycles. After this, the car rammed into a tractor coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was so severe that the tractor overturned and fell on the other side of the road.

Witnesses said that after hitting the two-wheelers, the driver tried to move the car forward, during which some injured people were dragged for nearly 200 feet.

A large crowd gathered at the spot after the accident.

The injured were identified as Rajpal Singh, Bhagat Singh, Pawan, Mustafa and another person. Three Activa riders, one bike rider and the tractor rider were among those injured.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. As an ambulance was not available, police used a First Response Vehicle (FRV) to take the injured to private hospitals.

Police said one injured person is in critical condition and is being treated at Unique Hospital.

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Car taken out for test drive after servicing

Police said Aman Malviya owns a car garage on Kesarbagh Road. The car belonged to Devendra Joshi and had come to the garage for repairs.

After servicing, Malviya took the car for a test drive before returning it to the owner. Police said the accident occurred in front of Shramik Colony due to high speed.

The police have seized the Innova and taken Aman Malviya into custody.