Pedestrian, Speeding Biker Lost Their Lives In A Tragic Road Accident In Indore's | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pedestrian and a speeding motorcyclist lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Indore's Rau police station area on Wednesday evening. The collision took place outside Sage University when a young man crossing the road was hit by a motorcycle travelling at high speed.

According to police, the deceased pedestrian was identified as 22-year-old Narpat Singh Chauhan, a resident of Kadawali village in Alirajpur district. Narpat worked as an electrician in Indore and was returning home after finishing work. As he attempted to cross the road, he was struck by a motorcycle approaching from the Rau side.

The rider, 22-year-old Ayan Khan, a resident of Sonway, was also thrown off the bike and suffered critical injuries after losing control of the vehicle. Passersby immediately rushed both injured men to a private hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment later that night.

Police said Narpat had been married earlier this year and is survived by his parents and three brothers, who live in Kadawali village. Ayan was employed at a clothing store, while his father runs a small business. Investigators said Ayan was on his way to visit his grandmother in the Mundla area when the accident occurred.

Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding was the primary cause of the crash, as the rider reportedly failed to control the motorcycle. Rau police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the fatal accident.