Special Bhasma Aarti Performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On Independence Day

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special Bhasma Aarti was performed at Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the occasion of 78th Independence Day on Thursday.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

Priest of the temple, Ashish Sharma said, "According to tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Thereafter, Baba Mahakal was decorated in the form of Tricolour. Our pride is Tiranga so, lighting on the premises of the temple and decoration of Baba Mahakal attached us with the nation." A special puja and Bhasma Aatri were performed on the occasion along with beating drums and blowing conch shells. Prayers were made for the happiness and prosperity of the nation. May the fame of the nation spread all around and the nation emerged as a Vishwa guru, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

From early this morning the Delhi sky was overcast and witnessed a slight drizzle.

After hoisting the Tricolour the Prime Minister received a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Punjab Regiment Military band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hositing, of the National Flag and presented the 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Band was conducted by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh.

Earlier, the Prime Minister took to his X to greet the country."Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," PM Modi posted on X on Thursday.