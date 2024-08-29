 Soya Plant Raw Material In-Charge Booked For Worker's Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSoya Plant Raw Material In-Charge Booked For Worker's Death

Soya Plant Raw Material In-Charge Booked For Worker's Death

VP (HR) of the soybean plant Ajit Mani stated that the accident was a result of negligence on the part of the supervisor, who allowed Darshan to enter the silo system without proper safety measures.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Badnawar's Young Worker Died After Falling Into Soya Plant Conveyor | FPJ

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police registered a case against raw material in-charge Balram Mannaji of IB Group's soya plant in Kherwas village where a sanitation worker died in an accident recently.

As per police, sanitation worker Darshan Singh (20) of Dhamanda was sent to clean the silo without any safety equipment. While working, he fell into a running conveyor system, sustaining severe injuries. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after being taken for treatment on August 17.

Read Also
Indore: Colossal Fire Erupts At Indore’s Ola Electric Showroom Near Geeta Bhawan; Traffic...
article-image

Following the incident, Darshan's family and residents expressed their outrage, demanding compensation and accountability from the factory management. This led to significant unrest at the police station and hospital. Eventually, with the intervention of local police, factory management agreed to pay Rs 30 lakh in compensation to the family after the post-mortem was conducted.

Read Also
‘King In Democracy?’ Congress Hits Out At BJP As Posters Feature Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Son...
article-image

The police have registered a case against Balram Mannaji, the raw material in-charge, following a post-mortem investigation and eyewitness statements.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflows, NMMC Celebrates With Religious Ceremony; Water Levels At 99.74%
Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflows, NMMC Celebrates With Religious Ceremony; Water Levels At 99.74%
Mumbai: DRI Seizes 22.89 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Worth ₹16.91 Crore And ₹40 Lakh Cash; 3 Arrested
Mumbai: DRI Seizes 22.89 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Worth ₹16.91 Crore And ₹40 Lakh Cash; 3 Arrested
Cyclone 'Asna' To Form Over Arabian Sea: IMD Predicts Rare August Storm Near Gujarat On Friday; Visuals Surface
Cyclone 'Asna' To Form Over Arabian Sea: IMD Predicts Rare August Storm Near Gujarat On Friday; Visuals Surface
ED Raids 10 Locations In Operation Against International Drug Trafficker Jasmeet Hakimzada; Seizes Gold And Diamonds
ED Raids 10 Locations In Operation Against International Drug Trafficker Jasmeet Hakimzada; Seizes Gold And Diamonds

VP (HR) of the soybean plant Ajit Mani stated that the accident was a result of negligence on the part of the supervisor, who allowed Darshan to enter the silo system without proper safety measures. The conveyor system, which rotates in a 360-degree circle, posed a significant risk and it was reported that the victim’s leg became trapped while he attempted to retrieve a broom.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

District In-Charge Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah Pledges Unwavering Efforts For Development In Ratlam

District In-Charge Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah Pledges Unwavering Efforts For Development In Ratlam

Soya Plant Raw Material In-Charge Booked For Worker's Death

Soya Plant Raw Material In-Charge Booked For Worker's Death

Collector Karmveer Sharma Conducts Meeting With Private Hospital Operators To Strengthen Security...

Collector Karmveer Sharma Conducts Meeting With Private Hospital Operators To Strengthen Security...

Congress Demands Action Against Erring Officers In Custodial Death

Congress Demands Action Against Erring Officers In Custodial Death

West Central Railway To Run 40 Trips Of Durga Puja, Diwali & Chhath Puja Special Trains; Check Full...

West Central Railway To Run 40 Trips Of Durga Puja, Diwali & Chhath Puja Special Trains; Check Full...