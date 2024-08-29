Soya Plant Raw Material In-Charge Booked For Worker's Death

Badnawar's Young Worker Died After Falling Into Soya Plant Conveyor | FPJ

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police registered a case against raw material in-charge Balram Mannaji of IB Group's soya plant in Kherwas village where a sanitation worker died in an accident recently.

As per police, sanitation worker Darshan Singh (20) of Dhamanda was sent to clean the silo without any safety equipment. While working, he fell into a running conveyor system, sustaining severe injuries. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after being taken for treatment on August 17.

Following the incident, Darshan's family and residents expressed their outrage, demanding compensation and accountability from the factory management. This led to significant unrest at the police station and hospital. Eventually, with the intervention of local police, factory management agreed to pay Rs 30 lakh in compensation to the family after the post-mortem was conducted.

The police have registered a case against Balram Mannaji, the raw material in-charge, following a post-mortem investigation and eyewitness statements.

VP (HR) of the soybean plant Ajit Mani stated that the accident was a result of negligence on the part of the supervisor, who allowed Darshan to enter the silo system without proper safety measures. The conveyor system, which rotates in a 360-degree circle, posed a significant risk and it was reported that the victim’s leg became trapped while he attempted to retrieve a broom.