 SOPA Urges Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Reinstate Import Duties
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSOPA Urges Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Reinstate Import Duties

SOPA Urges Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Reinstate Import Duties

A delegation of Soyabean processors Association (SOPA) calls on Union Agriculture Minister. The delegation also demanded implementation of National Oilseed Mission

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
article-image
A delegation of Soyabean processors Association (SOPA) calls on Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi on Saturday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation led by Dr Davish Jain, Chairman of Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA), met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss concerns regarding the influx of cheap imported edible oils. Dr Jain expressed serious concerns about harmful effects of these imports on domestic edible oil industry and oilseed farmers.

He presented a memorandum urging the government to reinstate import duties and agricultural cess on edible oils to the levels from three to four years ago, to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil production. Dr Jain highlighted the significant impact of cheap imported edible oils on domestic industry, noting that India's edible oil imports surged from 13.068 million tons in 2021 to 15.837 million tons in 2023, which is a concerning increase.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case
Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Builder In Navi Mumbai Housing Fraud Case
Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As Reason For Denial
Bombay HC Orders Fresh Review Of Furlough Application For Convict, Rejects Unmarried Status As Reason For Denial
Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing
Mumbai: Howrah Express Premium Tatkal Fare Of ₹10,100 Sparks Outrage Over Dynamic Pricing
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced For Killing Colleague At Actor’s House
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Return Of Revolver To Shah Rukh Khan's Former Security Guard Sentenced For Killing Colleague At Actor’s House
Read Also
VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Urges All To Avoid Hosting Big, Fat Wedding Feasts; Transfers...
article-image

He emphasised that low import duties and high domestic taxes have rendered domestic products uncompetitive. Cooking oil is now selling at a 40pc higher rate than fuel. Addressing this imbalance is crucial. Dr Jain called for changes in the current import duty structure to provide a level playing field for domestic producers.

Dr Jain also urged the Agriculture Minister to implement ‘Bhavantar Scheme’ nationwide, ensuring that farmers receive fair prices for their produce without the compulsion of significant physical procurement. He noted that soybeans, mustard, peanuts and sunflower seeds are being sold below minimum support price (MSP), forcing farmers to switch to other crops. Establishing the right balance is essential for achieving self-sufficiency in oilseed production.

Read Also
Indore: IMC To Launch Crackdown On Single-Use Plastic, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Warns Of Strict...
article-image

The SOPA chairman argued that increasing import duties would boost the country's revenue and encourage domestic production. He also pressed for the immediate launch of a national mission on edible oils to promote oilseed production nationwide. Dr Jain suggested that the government could work with organisations such as SOPA to develop high-yielding varieties and improve oilseed production. He also requested freight subsidies for soybean meal exporters to boost exports and generate foreign exchange for the country.

He appealed to the Agriculture Minister to collaborate with organisations like SOPA to create suitable policies for the oilseed sector, taking into account the interests of farmers and processors, to achieve self-sufficiency in the edible oil sector expeditiously. The SOPA chairman said that the Agriculture Minister acknowledged issues and concerns raised by SOPA and assured that appropriate measures would be taken. SOPA's executive director D N Pathak was also present in the meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MBBS Student Sabia Khan Pathan Safely Returns To India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

MBBS Student Sabia Khan Pathan Safely Returns To India Amid Bangladesh Crisis

MP: CBN & Police Seize Large Quantities Of Narcotics In Coordinated Anti-Drug Operations

MP: CBN & Police Seize Large Quantities Of Narcotics In Coordinated Anti-Drug Operations

CRACKDOWN | Seven, Including Two Minors, Arrested With Weapons

CRACKDOWN | Seven, Including Two Minors, Arrested With Weapons

ROAD WOES | Dhar-Indore Highway Deteriorates As Maintenance Neglected

ROAD WOES | Dhar-Indore Highway Deteriorates As Maintenance Neglected

National Green Tribunal Guidelines To Be Followed For Idol Making

National Green Tribunal Guidelines To Be Followed For Idol Making