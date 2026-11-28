Son Steals ₹200, Mothers Beats, Burns 7-Year-Old Daughter In Indore; Grandmother Registers FIR |

Indore Child Abuse Case: A shocking case of child cruelty came to light in Indore, where a seven-year-old girl faced brutal punishment for a theft she had not committed. Her 11-year-old brother had reportedly stolen ₹200 from the house but blamed his younger sister to escape being caught.

Instead of checking the facts, their mother allegedly beat the little girl with a stick and placed her feet on a lit gas stove.

The incident took place in the Banganga area, leaving the child with a head injury and burn injuries to her feet. The girl later reached her grandmother's house with her elder brother, both in tears. Following a complaint by the grandmother, Savitri Bai Parihar, Banganga police registered an FIR against the mother, Pravesh, on Friday.

Brother Stole Money, Sister Suffered The Consequences

According to the complaint, Savitri Bai was at her home on Street No. 3 when her granddaughter Lakshmi arrived with her elder brother. The little girl was crying and appeared to be in considerable pain.

When her grandmother asked what had happened, Lakshmi reportedly told her that her mother had accused her of stealing Rs 200. Pravesh allegedly hit her on the head with a stick before placing her feet on a burning gas stove, causing injuries.

The grandmother later confronted her daughter about the incident. However, Pravesh allegedly abused and threatened her, saying that she could treat her daughter as she wished and that nobody had the right to interfere. She then took Lakshmi away from the grandmother's house.

Elder Brother Had Actually Stolen ₹200

The child's grandfather, Ramsevak, said Pravesh had three children: two sons aged 11 and 9, and a seven-year-old daughter, Lakshmi.

According to him, the Rs 200 had actually been stolen by the elder son from a room in the house. Fearing that he would be caught, the boy allegedly blamed his younger sister for the theft. Without checking the truth, their mother reportedly took her anger out on Lakshmi.

FIR Registered Against Mother

Following Savitri Bai's complaint, Banganga police registered an FIR against Pravesh on Friday. The accused was called to the police station for questioning on Saturday.

The girl's parents worked at a mill and a factory. Police investigated the circumstances of the incident, and further action was expected to follow.

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