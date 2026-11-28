School Bus Meets With Accident On Bhopal's VIP Road; Children, Teacher Injured | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A school bus carrying students of Little Angels School met with an accident near Kohefiza Square on VIP Road in Bhopal on Saturday afternoon. The bus reportedly climbed onto the roadside railing, leaving several children and a teacher injured.

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According to preliminary information, some children travelling in the bus sustained injuries in the accident. They were given immediate attention and referred to Hamidia Hospital by the police for treatment.

The incident took place near Kohefiza Square.

Further details about the cause of the accident and the condition of the injured children are awaited.