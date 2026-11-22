Indore School Bus Safety To Come Under Digital Watch Through 'Shiksha Sarathi' Portal; On-Street Parking To Expand To Five More Roads |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The school bus safety protocols, like monitoring their movements and the different kinds of variations, will be kept under watch through a single platform, the 'Shiksha Sarthi' portal.

This portal will contain information such as the verification of bus drivers, vehicle owner details, fitness certificates, insurance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) status, CCTV and GPS data, and other safety-related information.

In another major decision taken in the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held on Saturday at the collector's office, it was decided that six more left turns at prominent squares will be developed, and the practice of following the proper U-turns will be enforced, in order to streamline traffic.

Left-turn lanes at these six squares to be widened

Municipal Corporation ('Nagar Nigam'), Nyay Nagar, Bengali Square,

Bijalpur, the square near Amrit Hotel (AB Road), and Palda Naka.

The city is currently widening left-turn lanes at 11 intersections.

Collector Shivam Verma issued instructions to remove redundant utility poles, such as unused electricity poles, and to reorganise those that are currently poorly positioned.

The meeting also included a review of the pilot project for an on-street parking system. Collector Verma stated that the initiative, launched by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on three roads, has yielded positive results; parking management on these roads has improved, and traffic flow has become more efficient.

Given this success, preparations are underway to implement this system on five additional roads. Furthermore, a joint special drive will be conducted by the police, the Regional Transport Office (RTO), and the IMC to take effective action against haphazard parking in market areas and to ensure the maximum utilisation of basement parking facilities.

‘Complete necessary works at black spots’

The meeting also included a review of the city's 'black spots' (accident-prone areas). Collector Verma directed the relevant road construction agencies to promptly complete the necessary improvement works at these locations.

Discussions were also held regarding traffic congestion caused by vehicles driving against the flow of traffic (wrong-side driving) in the underpasses (tunnels) of the Bicholi Hapsi and Kanadiya areas.

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