Society Should Take Inspiration From Kshamavani Festival: Vijayvargiya

BJP candidate from Assembly segment Indore-1 Kailash Vijayvargiya and Congress sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla were seen together in the Kshamavani festival at Gomatgiri on Sunday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that ego is the biggest enemy of man. If we compare Lord Ram and Ravan, Ravan was superior in many respects, but his ego was his enemy which took him down.

Vijayvargiya was addressing the Kshamavani festival organised at Gomatgiri on Sunday evening. Vijayvargiya said that Kshamavani festival has great importance in Jain society, others should also take inspiration. He congratulated the officials of both societies on the resolution of the years-long dispute between Gomatgiri Teerth and Devnarayan Temple.

MLA Sanjay Shukla, who was also present, said that during the Congress government, land was given to many pilgrimages including Gomatgiri Teerth, and Pushpagiri Teerth. In the coming time too we will remain determined to protect all the Jain pilgrimages.

On this occasion, Acharya Viharshasagar and Muni Pujyasagar also addressed the religious gathering. He said that whenever religion has been defamed in society, the saints and mahatmas have given a new direction to the society.

He said that the unpleasant incident going on between Jain and Gurjar communities has been resolved due to the tireless efforts of saints and public representatives. Acharya Viharshasagar also gave a positive message of Kshamavani Parv by hugging MLA Sanjay Shukla and BJP candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya.

On this occasion, the devotees who fasted 10 to 32 days were honoured. On behalf of the Trust, guests Vijayvargiya and Shukla were felicitated by presenting them shawls and shreefal.

Senior journalist Praveen Kumar Khariwal, BJP state spokesperson Deepak Jain, Jaideep Jain, DK Jain, Kailash Ved, Manoj Kala, Sanjay Bakliwal and Manish Ajmera were present in the program. The welcome address was given by trust president Bharat Modi.