Snapchat No More A Cup Of Tea For Gen-Z? Here's WHY

Why Are Gen-Z Losing Interest In Snapchat: Indore’s Gen Z Says “The Vibes Aren’t the Same Anymore” | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once the heartbeat of Gen Z communication, Snapchat is slowly losing its charm among students in Indore, who now describe the app as “repetitive” and “emotionally exhausting” compared to its golden era around 2016–2018-- when it was highly popular among millennials.

Back then, Snapchat wasn’t just an app, it was a vibe. From quirky filters to spontaneous streaks and private stories, it offered a sense of intimacy and fun that felt raw and unfiltered. Today, however, many students feel the platform has become more of a routine than an escape.

Shruti Sharma, a 21-year-old college student from IIM Indore, shares, “In 2016, sending snaps felt exciting. You didn’t overthink. Now it’s just maintaining streaks for the sake of it that people don't even watch. It feels like a task, not fun anymore. Nowadays, Instagram feels more comforting and engaging.”

Instagram, YouTube Take Over

A major shift has been the rise of content-heavy platforms like Instagram and YouTube Shorts, which offer more engagement and creativity. Snapchat, once unique, now struggles to stand out. Many users also complain about the pressure to constantly update their lives, leading to digital fatigue.

Now it feels like everyone’s trying to show a ‘perfect life’

Now it feels like everyone’s trying to show a ‘perfect life’ | AI Generated

Aditya Verma, 22, explains, “Earlier, we used Snapchat to stay connected with close friends. Now it feels like everyone’s trying to show a ‘perfect life’ even there. That defeats the whole purpose. Snapchat is now boring, instead I spend my time on Instagram Threads more.”

"Another factor is changing social behaviour. Gen Z today is more aware of mental health, productivity, and time management. Endless scrolling and superficial interactions are being replaced with more meaningful communication or even digital detoxes." he adds.

It wastes time

It wastes time | AI Generated

Simran Khan, a 20-year-old student preparing for IELTS exam, says, “I’ve reduced using Snapchat because it wastes time. Compared to 2016, when everyone was obsessed with taking pictures and posting every minute of their lives, Instagram is more entertaining nowadays, and you get a variety of content. I’d rather talk to my friends on calls or meet them. Real conversations feel better now.”

Experts suggest that the decline isn’t just about the app, but about evolving priorities. As students juggle academics, internships, and personal growth, their digital habits are becoming more intentional.

However, Snapchat isn’t entirely obsolete. Some still use it for its core features like private sharing and memories. The challenge lies in reinventing itself to match the current mindset of Gen Z—less pressure, more authenticity.

In a fast-changing digital world, one thing is clear: for Indore’s youth, nostalgia alone isn’t enough to keep an app alive. The vibe has shifted—and Gen Z has moved on.