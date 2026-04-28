The Rise Of Liminal Core Among Gen-Zs-- Escape From Reality Or Finding Comfort In Eerie Silence?

Gen Z Gets Lost in the “Backrooms”: Inside the Rise of Liminal Core Aesthetic | Pinterest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gen-Z is diving deep into an unusual internet trend that feels both eerie and nostalgic, the world of liminal core and backrooms. What started as a niche online aesthetic has now found its way into college conversations, late-night content creation, and even local photography spots across the city.

The term “liminal core” refers to visuals that capture in-between spaces, empty corridors, dimly lit classrooms, abandoned malls, or quiet staircases, evoking a strange sense of familiarity and unease. Closely tied to this is the “backrooms” concept, a fictional universe where one gets stuck in endless, monotonous rooms, often resembling old office spaces or forgotten buildings.

In Indore, students are not just consuming this content but actively recreating it. From shooting reels in empty college hallways to editing yellow-tinted clips with distorted audio, the trend has become a creative outlet.

“I don’t even know why I like it, but it feels comforting weirdly,” says Riya Sharma, a 20-year-old media student. “It’s like remembering a place you’ve never been to.”

For many, the appeal lies in escapism. Arjun Verma, 22, explains, “Backrooms content feels like a break from reality. It’s not happy or sad — just blank. And sometimes that’s exactly what we need.”

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Others see it as an artistic experiment. “I love playing with shadows and silence,” says Tanishq Jain, 19. “Indore has so many unnoticed spaces that look straight out of a backroom video if you shoot them right.”

Social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube have amplified the trend, with hashtags related to liminal spaces gaining millions of views. Local creators are now blending Indore’s familiar settings with this global aesthetic, creating content that feels both personal and surreal.

Experts say such trends reflect a deeper emotional state among Gen Z — a mix of nostalgia, anxiety, and the search for identity in a fast-paced digital world.

Whether it’s a passing trend or a lasting subculture, one thing is clear: Indore’s youth are finding meaning in the strange, the empty, and the in-between.