 Smaller Than A Rice Grain! Neemuch Artist Creates 6mm Silver Ashta Vinayak
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Smaller Than A Rice Grain! Neemuch Artist Creates 6mm Silver Ashta Vinayak

Neemuch micro artist Rajesh Soni has created a tiny Ashta Vinayak artwork on silver, measuring just 6 millimetres and weighing 70 milligrams. Smaller than a rice grain, the artwork can be placed on Durva grass and features all eight forms of Lord Ganesha. Soni has previously created several tiny artworks, including a gold poppy pod and miniature Taj Mahal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 11, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
Smaller Than A Rice Grain! Neemuch Artist Creates 6mm Silver Ashta Vinayak
Smaller Than A Rice Grain! Neemuch Artist Creates 6mm Silver Ashta Vinayak |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A micro artist from Neemuch has once again created a tiny artwork that is leaving people amazed. Rajesh Soni, a resident of Jawad, has made all eight forms of Ashta Vinayak on silver. The artwork is just 6 millimetres long and weighs only 70 milligrams, making it smaller than a single rice grain.

The tiny artwork can even be placed on Durva grass, which is considered especially dear to Lord Ganesha. Soni also decorated the artwork with pure turmeric, kumkum and rice grains.

The artwork has been made in a natural green setting and is linked to Hindu faith and spirituality. It represents the eight forms of Lord Ganesha — Mayureshwar, Siddhivinayak, Ballaleshwar, Varadvinayak, Chintamani, Girijatmaj, Vighneshwar and Maha Ganpati.

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Artist Has Created Several Tiny Artworks

Rajesh Soni has previously created several extremely small artworks. His works include the world's smallest gold opium poppy pod and a tiny Taj Mahal and Cricket World Cup trophy.

For his micro artworks, Soni has also received a world record recognition. His latest Ashta Vinayak artwork is another addition to his collection of tiny creations.

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