Indore This Weekend: Watch Krishna Abhishek And Rajiv Thakur Perform LIVE, Trek To Greens Of Jam Gate & More

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Laughter, workshops, adventure trek to open mic, Indore is gearing up for this weekend. Make your weekend memorable with fun activities like watching Krishna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Naman Jain, and Shiv Mohan Yadav live to learn something new with friends at some workshop.

1. Comedy ka double dose live with Krishna & Rajiv Thakur

For the first time in Indore, witness the legendary comedy duo Krishna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur live in Indore. Both known for their incredible comic timing, hilarious character and crowd pulling performances, promise a power packed comedy experience.

Date: 13 September 2026

Venue: Sheraton Grand palace, Indore

2. Imperfectly yours by Naman Jain

Naman Jain will perform live in Indore this weekend. With his razor sharp wit, observational humour, and uncanny ability to turn your boring weekend into a humorous one.

Date: 13 September 2026

Venue: Wow Crest, Indore

3. Meaningless Ft. Shiv Mohan Yadav

When you everyday look for something meaningful, spare some time for “meaningless”. Get ready for a laughter-packed evening with “meaningless”, a comedy special by Shiv Mohan Yadav.

Date: 12 September 2026

Venue: Coffeenism, Vijay Nagar, Indore

4. Stranger Meetup by Trip Capsule

Do you like to meet new people? Well, here is a fun opportunity to make new friends and make your weekend memorable. In this meetup you can play games, listen to new stories, accompanied by music and laughter.

Date: 13 September 2026

Venue: To be shared after registration

5. Clay Mirror workshop

Make your this weekend more creative and productive with a Clay mirror workshop. In this workshop you can decorate a mirror with Clay.

Date: 12 September 2026

Venue: Krozzon Collectorate, Indore

6. Open Mic by KD ki Duniya

Do you like to sing, do stand up comedy or maybe storytelling? Here is a golden opportunity to provide your talent a stage. KD ki duniya is hosting an Open mic in Indore this weekend. Poets, singers and comedians get ready to flaunt.

Date: 13 September 2026

Venue: Teaflix Cafe, Vijay Nagar, Indore

7. Jamgate sightseeing and Tekwa waterfall trek

Monsoon is the best time for trekking and sightseeing, when nature is all green. Flying birds adventure is organizing an adventure trek to Tekwa waterfall from Indore. This trek is a one-day trek to Jamgate and Tekwa waterfall.

Date: 13 September 2026

Boarding Point: NRK Business Park, Vijay Nagar Square and Rajiv Chowk Square, Indore.