Bank Employees Strike in Madhya Pradesh: Banking Services Disrupted As 7K Branches Remain Closed; Staff Takes Out March In Bhopal, Demands 5-Day Work Week | VIDEO

Bhopal Bank Strike 2026: Bank employees in Bhopal took out a protest rally from MP Nagar on Friday. Banking services remained disrupted across Madhya Pradesh, with more than 7,000 bank branches remain closed, including around 500 branches in Bhopal. The bank strike in Madhya Pradesh is part of a nationwide protest.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), along with the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), held a bank employees protest in Bhopal on Friday as part of a nationwide bank strike.

The employees are demanding a five-day banking week, along with action on performance-linked incentive (PLI) issues, pension-related matters and other pending demands. The UFBU strike has also affected banking services in Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), including the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), is holding a protest march in Bhopal as part of a nationwide strike over the delay in implementing a 5-day banking week, differences over… pic.twitter.com/j9IPuh4z5H — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

Under the nationwide strike call, banks across the state remained closed on Friday. The strike will be followed by the second Saturday and Sunday, resulting in a three-day closure. Banking services are expected to resume on Monday.

Other demands include resolving issues related to the Performance-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, filling vacant clerical and sub-staff posts, and replacing the National Pension System (NPS) with the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Bank employees are also demanding pension updation, uniform Dearness Allowance for pensioners, changes in gratuity limits and better benefits for retired employees. They have also sought changes in medical insurance, leave policies and other long-pending service-related issues.

The rally in MP Nagar saw bank employees raising their demands and seeking action from the authorities.