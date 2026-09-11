RGPV Employee Booked For Duping Youths Of ₹18 Lakh On Job Promise In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A contractual employee of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) allegedly duped dozens of youths, including women, of around Rs 18 lakh by promising them jobs at the university.

According to the complaint, suspect Naseem Khan and his associates approached several people with assurances that they could get them jobs at RGPV. Trusting the promise, the victims paid around Rs 18 lakh to the suspects. However, after receiving the money, the suspects neither arranged the promised jobs nor returned the amount.

Upset by repeated demands of more cash, the victims approached the Gandhi Nagar police. Police registered a case against the suspects based on the complaint and have started efforts to trace them.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi said that nearly a dozen people, including Nusrat Ayesha, have approached police in connection with the fraud.

Police said the complete details of the case and the number of people cheated would become clear after the suspects are apprehended and questioned.