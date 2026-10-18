Skeletal Remains Of Man Found In MP's Aalirajpur Forest, Police Suspect Body Is 20–25 Days Old | Representative image

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The skeletal remains of an unidentified man were found in a forest near Pipariya village in the Sorwa area of Katthiwada tehsil in Aalirajpur district on Saturday. Police suspect the body may be around 20 to 25 days old.

Villagers who had gone to graze cattle spotted the remains. They noticed the decomposed body among bushes and immediately informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police took the remains into custody and sent them to Aalirajpur for examination and postmortem.

Further examination will help establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police have also alerted stations in neighbouring areas to help establish the deceased’s identity.

SDOP Shakti Singh Chauhan said the man had not yet been identified. Police are working to determine who he was and how he died.

The postmortem report and further investigation will establish the exact time and cause of death. Police said they were examining all aspects of the case.