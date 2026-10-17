Indore Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case! Mother Demands Death Penalty For Sonam, Five Others; Cites Meerut Murder Verdict | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Uma Raghuvanshi, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, asked for the death penalty for Sonam Raghuvanshi and five others accused in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case.

She referred to the recent death sentence in the 'Meerut Blue Drum' case and urged the court to deliver a quick and severe verdict.

Speaking to the media, Uma said that the case reminded her of the one where Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla were sentenced to death for killing Saurabh Rajput and hiding his body in a blue drum filled with sand.

She claimed Sonam planned a major conspiracy and said all the suspects should get the death penalty.

Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji), Meghalaya, on June 2, 2025, while on his honeymoon. Police later found his wife, Sonam, on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

After that, the Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team recreated the crime scene with the suspects. Uma said only the harshest punishment the law allows would bring closure to her family.

In a similar case, a Meerut court on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for strangling her husband and placing a snake beneath his body to pass off the murder as a snakebite death. It termed the case “rarest of rare”.