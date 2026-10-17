Indore Swamitva Yojana Brings Land Ownership Relief To 2,148 Beneficiaries, 167 Title Deeds Already Prepared | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has begun preparing and distributing land title deeds ('registry') to beneficiaries selected under the 'Swamitva Yojana' (Ownership Scheme). Title deeds for 2,148 landowners are currently being prepared. Of these, 167 deeds have already been prepared, and their distribution has begun.

Through the 'Swamitva Yojana', beneficiaries will receive official documentation regarding the ownership of their land, providing relief from long-standing difficulties. Having legal land documents will not only safeguard the rights of the landowners but also facilitate various essential tasks. Beneficiaries of the scheme have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In this context, collector Shivam Verma handed over land title deeds under the 'Swamitva Yojana' to four beneficiaries today at a camp organised in village Banediya of Depalpur tehsil of the district as part of the 'Mukhyamantri Jan-Vishwas Abhiyan' (Chief Minister's Public Trust Campaign), in the presence of public representatives.

Collector Verma presented the title deeds to Manohar son of Sukhram from village Ataheda; Hem Singh Chauhan from village Chander; Prakash son of Hindu Singh from village Salampura; and Radheshyam son of Shankar Lal from village Chatwada.

The process of preparing and distributing title deeds under the 'Swamitva Yojana' continues across the district. This initiative will ensure that eligible landowners receive documentation confirming their land ownership, thereby providing them with greater security and confidence regarding their land-related rights.