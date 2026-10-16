Women Farmers Encouraged To Adopt Natural Farming In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women farmers were encouraged to adopt natural farming to improve soil fertility and produce pure, chemical-free grains and vegetables for their families.

MP Shankar Lalwani made the appeal at a felicitation programme organised on Women Farmers' Day at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kasturbagram, on Thursday.

The programme was jointly organised by the department of farmers' welfare and agriculture development, Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) and KVK.

Lalwani, the chief guest, honoured women farmers and distributed insurance policies under the 'Meri Policy Mere Haath' (My Policy, In My Hands) initiative of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme).

Seeds and mini-kits containing chickpea (gram) and mustard seeds were also distributed under various departmental schemes.

Addressing the gathering, Lalwani emphasised women's vital contribution to agriculture, saying farming was unimaginable without their active participation.

He said the government was implementing schemes to make women self-reliant and independent, including 'Lakhpati Didi', 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Krishi Sakhis' (agricultural companions) under the National Mission on Natural Farming.

He said women were excelling in every field and bringing honour to the nation and state.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, joint director of agriculture for Indore division, also honoured women farmers and highlighted their significant contributions to agriculture and farming.