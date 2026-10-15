'Catch Her, Don't Let Her Leave...' Indore Holkar College Principal Alleges Harassment By Protestors After Refusing Ganeshotsav Funds

'Catch Her, Don't Let Her Leave!' Indore Holkar College Principal Alleges Harassment, Says Protesters Surrounded And Abused Her | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between student groups during Ganeshotsav at Holkar College has now escalated into a confrontation over disciplinary action, with principal Dr Anamika Jain alleging intimidation and harassment by protesters on campus.

Talking to Free Press, Jain said she had refused financial contributions sought by students for Ganeshotsav over concerns about alleged misuse of funds. Faculty members subsequently organised a separate celebration.

A DJ event was later permitted at students' request, during which ABVP and Karni Sena members allegedly clashed.

The college temporarily suspended the students involved and asked them to bring their parents and submit apology letters for reconsideration of disciplinary action. Jain maintained that students were given opportunities to resolve the dispute.

Hunger strike escalates tensions

On Oct 12, around 15-20 protesters staged a hunger strike outside the college, with some allegedly sitting on the road. Jain claimed that when she asked for their college identity cards, only a few appeared to be Holkar College students. Protesters claimed that two students fell ill, including a girl who fainted.

The situation escalated when protesters allegedly entered the campus and continued their demonstration.

Principal recounts confrontation

Jain said she was leaving through the rear gate with her driver for an urgent meeting as the main entrance was congested. Spotting four or five police constables near the rear gates, she stepped out to seek assistance in clearing the crowd.

According to Jain, protesters rushed towards her, shouting, "Catch her! Surround her! Don't let her leave."

"They were getting very close to me. I thought they might try to hurt me. They were shouting profanities and invading my personal space," she said.

Jain described the incident as humiliating and frightening, alleging that videos of her defending herself were circulated online without showing the full circumstances. She said the absence of staff members nearby added to her vulnerability.

The confrontation has raised concerns over campus safety and student discipline. The protesters' account and the college's disciplinary records remain necessary to verify the competing claims.