Indore Mayor Seeks ₹50 Crore From CM Mohan Yadav Amid Fears Of Water Crisis After Low Rainfall | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has sought a special package of Rs 50 crore from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to strengthen the city's drinking water supply system in view of less rainfall this year and the possibility of a water crisis.

During the Chief Minister's visit to Indore, Bhargav met him and discussed measures to ensure adequate water availability for the city, with a particular focus on increasing storage in Yashwant Sagar and Bilawali lakes, which play an important role in Indore's water supply.

The mayor stressed the need to maintain sufficient water reserves in both water bodies to meet the city's drinking water requirements in the event of inadequate rainfall.

He also discussed the possibility of filling Yashwant Sagar through the Narmada-Gambhir Link Project and supplying water to Bilawali Lake through the project's channel.

Bhargav further urged the Chief Minister to explore the possibility of releasing water through the Narmada-Gambhir Link Project, as required, to ensure adequate storage in both lakes.

Emphasising the need for a sustainable and effective solution to Indore's potential water shortage, the mayor sought the state government's support to strengthen the city's water infrastructure.