Six Injured After Truck's Sudden Brake Triggers Three-Vehicle Collision On National Highway In MP's Khandwa | AI

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus, a car and a truck collided on National Highway on Saturday morning around 3 am after the truck suddenly applied the brakes in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa.

Six bus passengers suffered minor injuries and were shifted to the district hospital.

The accident took place around 3:00 AM near Rustampur, within the Borgaon police outpost area in Khandwa.

According to the report, there were approximately 25 passengers on board the bus. Six passengers sustained injuries in the accident.

The injured was identified as 78-year-old Bachkalabai, wife of Namdevrao Khore, 70-year-old Ambubai, 35-year-old Sanjay Patil, 24-year-old Murlidhar Sune, 26-year-old Sanjay Sahu, and 24-year-old Atharva Vikas Patil.

The passenger bus, en route from Amravati to Indore, was travelling behind a truck on the highway.

The truck driver suddenly applied the brakes, causing the bus to crash into the truck. Immediately afterwards, a car following the bus also collided with it. Chaos ensued on the highway.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Borgaon police outpost arrived at the scene upon receiving the news. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for a while but was subsequently restored by the police.

The damaged bus was moved to the roadside, while the truck has been seized and brought to the Borgaon police outpost.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the three-vehicle collision was caused by the truck driver suddenly applying the brakes.

Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.