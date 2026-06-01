From Bilal To Vishal - Khandwa Man Embraces Hinduism After Being Disturbed By Animal Sacrifice On Bakrid -- VIDEO

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A young man from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district left Islam and embraced Hinduism after being deeply affected by animal sacrifice on the occasion of Eid.

The conversion took place at Mahadevgarh Temple in Khandwa. Temple authorities said the conversion was carried out voluntarily and in accordance with religious customs.

Earlier named as Bilal, Vishal is a resident of Khandwa’s Harda.

He said that he took this decision voluntarily and pledged to recite Ram Charitmanas on a regular basis. He added, he will follow all the traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

According to information, the religious ceremony was conducted in the presence of priests and devotees. After completing the rituals, the youth, previously known as Bilal, was given the new name Vishal.

What influenced Vishal?

Vishal said he decided to leave Islam after being influenced by the Hindu belief of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’, which means wishing happiness and well-being for all living beings.

He said he had been working for Rajesh Sarang since childhood and was always treated like a member of the family.

According to Vishal, the love and care he received from the family gradually drew him towards Hindu traditions, customs and beliefs.

'Was inclined towards Sanatan'

As part of the ceremony to adopt Hinduism, Bilal offered prayers to Lord Shiva, took part in a yagya (fire ritual) at the temple and got his head shaved.

He also underwent several traditional purification rituals, including bathing with Gangajal, cow milk, panchamrit, tulsi-infused water and other substances used in Hindu religious ceremonies.

Speaking about his conversion, he said, “He decided to convert after witnessing animal sacrifice on Barkid festival. The practice left a deep negative impact on him.”

He further said that, “I had been inclined towards Sanatan Dharma and Hindu tradition for a long time.