Khandwa Blood Bank Collects 150 Units A Week As Omkareshwar Temple Offers Free VIP Darshan To Blood Donors; Social Media Flooded With VIDEOS | Instagram

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A unique initiative has been launched at Madhya Pradesh's revered Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, where devotees who donate blood are being offered free VIP darshan, benefiting both pilgrims and patients in need.

The scheme started in February this year to manage heavy crowds at the famous Shiva temple, where devotees often have to wait for 3-4 hours for darshan.

The initiative is being praised not only by local residents but also by social media users, with many sharing reels of their blood donation followed by VIP darshan.

150 units of blood collected everyday

Under the initiative, devotees who donate blood at a camp near the temple receive a certificate.

This certificate allows them and their family members to avail priority darshan and skip the long queues.

Officials said the response has been overwhelming, with around 150 units of blood being collected every week.

Blood banks collect rare blood groups

The strong response from blood donors has helped the facility maintain a stable stock of rare blood groups such as AB-negative, O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative.

With around 150 units of blood being collected every week, the blood bank at Khandwa district hospital is now witnessing a surplus.

Officials said the blood bank has already sent 150 units each to Betul, Dhar, and Burhanpur, 200 units to Barwani, and 80 units to Harda district in Madhya Pradesh.

The initiative has reportedly helped Khandwa’s blood bank move from shortage to surplus, with the donated blood now being used to save lives in Khandwa and nearby districts.

After the success of the programme, the Madhya Pradesh government is considering introducing the model at other major temples across the state.

Omkareshwar Logo & Tagline Contest

Earlier on JUne 11, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board launched a creative contest for people interested in art and design.

As part of the initiative, the board announced a Logo and Tagline Competition for Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, giving participants a chance to create the visual identity of the sacred pilgrimage site.

Participants are supposed to design an original logo and write a tagline based on the theme “Echo of Om, Identity of Omkareshwar.”

The last date to submit entries is July 10, 2026. The board has made it clear that AI-generated logos will not be accepted.

Link : Omkareshwar Logo and Tagline Contest