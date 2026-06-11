MP Tourism Board Announces Omkareshwar Logo & Tagline Contest; ₹51K Cash Award For Winner

MP Tourism Board Announces Omkareshwar Logo and Tagline Contest |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has launched a creative contest for individuals passionate about art and craft.

The board has announced a Logo and Tagline Competition, inviting participants to shape the visual identity of one of India’s most sacred pilgrimage destinations, Omkareshwar.

Theme

Participants are required to design an original logo and create a tagline based on the theme, ‘Echo of Om, Identity of Omkareshwar’. AI-generated logos will not be accepted.

Last date

Interested participants can submit their entries until July 10, 2026. The Tourism Board has clarified that AI-generated logos will not be accepted in the competition.

(Note: AI generated logos will not be accepted.)

Prizes

The competition offers attractive cash prizes. The winner of the logo design category will receive ₹51,000, while the winner of the tagline category will also be awarded ₹51,000.

Link : Omkareshwar Logo and Tagline Contest

Guidelines

The entries should reflect the spiritual significance of Shri Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Maa Narmada, Mandhata Island, Sanatan culture, and the upcoming Simhastha 2028.

Officials have encouraged artists, designers, writers, and creative minds from across the country to take part and showcase their talent while contributing to the promotion of Omkareshwar's cultural and spiritual heritage.

For detailed guidelines and submission information, participants can visit the official link provided by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

The competition gives people a chance to show their creativity and help create a new identity for Omkareshwar.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board hopes the winning logo and tagline will help promote the holy town and attract more visitors in the future, specially during SImhastha 2028.

About Omkareshwar

Shri Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and attracts thousands of devotees and tourists every year. The place increases the religious significance of Mandhata Island, which is situated on the banks of the sacred Narmada River.