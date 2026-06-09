Helipad To Be Constructed In Omkareshwar; 17 New Works Worth ₹491.66 Crore Cleared | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet sub-committee approved 17 new works related to Simhastha 2028 on Tuesday. The cost of these works is Rs 491.66 crore. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

While reviewing the Simhastha-related works, he directed officials to construct a helipad and a modern hospital in Omkareshwar. He said that they would prove helpful in the event of any calamity. The helipad will help in the operation of an air ambulance.

For the separate works to be carried out in Barwah, Omkareshwar and Kheri Ghat, he instructed officials to form a separate authority.

He stated that coordination of the entire Simhastha arrangement and security arrangements would be done through a control room.

The ghats of the Kshipra River in Ujjain should be constructed in a phased manner. A target of planting 15 lakh tree saplings has also been set.

Other decisions include construction works worth Rs 160 crore on Omkareshwar Temple premises and construction of a CC road worth Rs 12.63 crore by Omkareshwar city council.

The Chief Minister reviewed Simhastha-related activities department-wise. He instructed officials that there should be no discrimination in removing encroachments for road widening.