Sino-India border face-off: Need to retaliate firmly, say ex-army officers

Indore: An Indian colonel and two jawans were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in a massive escalation in the middle of efforts to defuse weeks of tension at the border. India retaliated and there were casualties on both sides, said the army.
Talking about the incident, retired army officials are not surprised that China is still trying to invade Indian borders as the former still considers India to be ‘weak’.
“China still considers India as weak as we haven’t been able to grow our economic targets whereas China has.” retired Lieutenant General PVSM, VSM Vijay Madan, said. He added that we need more actions like this.
“India was prepared for this and even expecting it,” Madan said. He shared that a possible reason for expecting such actions was because China had changed its commandant.
“This was inevitable as their new commandant is a communist,” Madan said. Another reason could be China’s internal fights and opposition from their own people, he added.
“Political situation in a country has an effect on a country’s action, so it might be one of the factors that are provoking such attacks,” Madan said.
“Despite India-China talks, such incidents are uncalled for. India needs to create international pressure on China.” retired Lieutenant General AVSM, VSM BS Sisodiya, said. He added that this incident is not a good sign and is bound to have after-effects.
“India needs to work its way cautiously and be prepared,” Sisodiya said.
“If we trust a country, who always talks ambiguously and has shown its multiple sides reaffirming its traitorous nature, then we are not being smart enough,” retired Colonel Dhiraj Shah said. He expressed grief over the lives lost and felt it was time for India to rethink its talks with China.
"His face is not the one you see in popular movies. You don't enjoy his movies with dreamy eyes and corny words. He is not among the popular Bollywood industry faces, who is a part of your tweets, updates or Instagram war.
He is a father, brother, son and a husband. While you were unwrapping the Chinese product in an airconditioned room, he was leading the gallant soldiers to fight enemies and protect our country.
The National flag flutters by the breath of our soldiers. Today, the fluttering will stop momentarily when mortal remains will be draped on all the slain bravehearts.
You can, yes you can too add to the flutter, no need to adorn uniform. Add to the flutter by unnecessary war-mongering, by confirming news before sharing, by authenticating social media posts.
By silently praying for them and vocally, practically, realistically banning, avoiding, not purchasing Chinese products to save few rupees at the cost of precious lives. Salutes to those who laid their lives.”
