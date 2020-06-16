Sino-India border face-off: Need to retaliate firmly, say ex-army officers

Indore: An Indian colonel and two jawans were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in a massive escalation in the middle of efforts to defuse weeks of tension at the border. India retaliated and there were casualties on both sides, said the army.

Talking about the incident, retired army officials are not surprised that China is still trying to invade Indian borders as the former still considers India to be ‘weak’.

“China still considers India as weak as we haven’t been able to grow our economic targets whereas China has.” retired Lieutenant General PVSM, VSM Vijay Madan, said. He added that we need more actions like this.

“India was prepared for this and even expecting it,” Madan said. He shared that a possible reason for expecting such actions was because China had changed its commandant.