Silver Idols Worth ₹10 Lakh Stolen From Greater Baba Jain Temple In Indore’s Super Corridor; Accused Spotted Stealing At Other Jain Temples Too-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Burglars executed an early-morning heist at a Jain Temple in Indore on Monday, and stole valuables worth Rs 10 lakh.

The theft was reported at the Greater Baba Jain Temple located in the Super Corridor area, where accused made away with several silver idols of Lord Mahavir and ashtadhatu (made of 8 metals) kalash and other vessels.

The incident has sparked outrage within the local Jain community, as the devotees gathered at the temple premises to protect and demand swift police action.

According to CCTV footage received by the police, the crime was executed between 2:18 AM and 3:00 AM . The thieves arrived on motorcycle , and one of the suspects climb the temple wall to gain entry. He then broke through the shutters and doors to reach the sanctum sanctorum. The culprit remained inside the temple premises for approximately 42 minutes. During this time, they stole five silver idols, one mixed metal (ashtadhatu) idol, 28 urns (kalash), two Shanti Dhara vessels, a sacred rock, and several other ritualistic artifacts.

The incident came to light at approximately 5:00 AM when the temple doors were opened for morning prayers. Rakesh Trivedi, the temple guard, stated that the premises had been locked as per routine at 10:30 PM previous night.

Ashok Jain, a prominent member associated with the temple, noted that it was a highly concerning issue that a such a security breach was reported at this huge temple-- 10,000-square-foot structure built decades ago in 1998, in this prominent area. After checking the CCTV footage, he said that the physical appearance of the suspects matches descriptions from recent thefts at other Jain temples in the region, suggesting an organised gang may be at work.

The Aerodrome Police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot early Monday to collect fingerprints and electronic evidence. The Aerodrome Police Station has officially registered a case and formed teams to track the bike seen in the footage. Authorities have claimed that an arrests expected soon.