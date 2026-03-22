Indore News: Thieves Strike Three Homes, Flee With Valuables Worth Lakhs | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted three houses in two police station areas in the city and fled with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Saturday.

In the first case, thieves struck in Nandanvan Colony under the Juni Indore police station limits. Complainant Aziz Haveliwala told police that thieves broke into his flat the previous night. They opened the almirah locker and stole gold jewellery and cash kept inside. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects.

Under the Bhanwarkuan police station limits, thieves carried out two more thefts. In one case, Yashoda Chawla from Sarvanand Nagar on Bholaram Ustad Marg said she left her house door open while going to her sugarcane cart. When she returned at night, she found the cupboard ransacked and cash missing.

In another case, Manmeet Kaur, a resident of Satyam Colony, said she went to her boutique on Friday morning. When she returned in the afternoon, she found her belongings scattered and cash stolen from the cupboard.

Police are investigating all three cases and checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the suspects.