Indore News: 3 Youths Trick Man, Steal His Mobile Phone On Pretext Of Transferring ₹500 In Hira Nagar

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was tricked and robbed of his mobile phone by three youths on pretext of transferring money in Indore on Saturday.

The miscreants offered to transfer ₹500 online in the Indore city. The incident took place in the Hira Nagar area near Milan Garden.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Devendra Parihar, son of Arjun Singh Parihar.

Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against three unidentified youths who were riding on a motorcycle.

Devendra told police that the incident happened near a paan shop in the area. Three young men came to him on a bike and asked for help. They said they urgently needed ₹500 in cash and promised to transfer the same amount to his account through an online payment.

Believing their story, Devendra agreed to help them. The youths then told him that they had already transferred ₹500 to his account. When Devendra took out his mobile phone to check the payment, one of the accused suddenly snatched the phone from his hand.

The three youths quickly fled from the spot on their motorcycle after grabbing the phone. The entire incident happened within seconds, leaving the victim shocked.

However, Devendra managed to note down the motorcycle number while the accused were escaping. After the incident, he went to the police station and filed a complaint.

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Police at Hira Nagar police station registered a case against the unidentified accused and began an investigation. Officials said they are trying to trace the suspects using the motorcycle number noted by the victim.

Police have also advised people to remain careful when dealing with strangers who ask for cash in exchange for online transfers, as such incidents of cheating and snatching are increasing.