Indore Woman Files FIR Against Son For Theft Of Cash, Jewellery, Documents | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a rare incident, a woman filed an FIR against her own son for allegedly breaking into her home and stealing cash, jewellery, and important documents. The incident occurred on April 26 in New Sheetal Nagar, under the Vijay Nagar police station limits, when the complainant was away attending a relative’s wedding.

According to the police, the complainant, Laxmibai Khoje, 65, said she had left her residence on the evening of April 26 to attend her nephew's wedding. While her two sons, Jitendra and Rakesh, remained at home, the house was locked when she left.

Upon her return on the evening of April 28, Khoje found the gate unlocked. Inside the house, she found the keys to her cupboard hanging in the lock. On checking the drawer, she found that ?65,000 in cash, along with her gold and silver jewellery, was missing.

Furthermore, the complainant alleged that Jitendra had also made off with educational certificates belonging to her daughter, Renuka, and her grandchildren.

"My son Jitendra Khoje broke the lock and stole the items. My other son, Rakesh, witnessed him taking the belongings," Khoje stated in her report.

The police registered a case against the suspect under sections 331(3) and 305(a) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.