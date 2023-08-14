Siblings Bond: This Time It’s Green “Rakhi”

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Let your siblings bond bloom with sustainable handmade rakhis made of Banana fibres as hundreds of local artisans and their families here in Burhanpur are now-a-days are busy in making their festive celebrations even sweeter.

Notably, Burhanpur and its adjoining areas are known for banana cultivation and hundreds of women associated with the self-help groups preparing Rakhis from the fibres of banana plants.

Rakhis and other products have been prepared by women from banana fibres which are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 50 and above. These products were promoted by setting up a stall in the collector's office on Monday.

The women of Navadurga self-help group of Nepanagar have prepared a product from banana fibres. President Ranjana Prakash Pawar said that under the livelihood mission, they were trained to prepare other products including rakhis from banana fibres.

Women have also been taught to make attractive items like swings, mobile covers, chandeliers, pen holders, stands, dolls, Ganesha idols from banana fibres. It was promoted by setting up a stall on Monday.

Also giving the message of environmental protection, these rakhis are so charming that they are attracting people towards them.

Different trainings have been given by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and Day Livelihood Mission to make employment opportunities available to women. The special thing is that the banana crop is the main crop of the district, using whose fibres have been trained to prepare goods.

The group include secretary Archana Kharat, members Sarla Hambir, Rekha Mahajan, Aruna Suryavanshi, Sheetal Jadhav, Padma Sonavane, Durga Mahajan, Kiran Jagtap, Yogita Jagtap, Sangeeta Chowdhary, Nirmala Mahajan, Suvarna Mahajan, Usha Chauhan, Vaishali More, Rekha Sonavane, Monu Kharat, Renuka Mahajan, Munmun Mahajan and others.

