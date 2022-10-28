Shujalpur: Love jihad case registered in Shajapur

Representative Image |

Shujalpur (Shajapur): Shujalpur police registered a case against two persons under state’s anti-love jihad law for maintaining relations with a woman for over 10 years while hiding his identity. The accused married the woman in court after she got pregnant and later revealed his identity.

Meanwhile, Shujalpur police arrested one of them, while search for another is going on. The functionaries and activists of Hindu organisation also helped the victim for police action.

The police said that the accused had come in contact with the woman 14 years ago and had kept his religious identity under wraps. They established physical relationship for almost seven years. The couple got married seven years ago after the woman got pregnant.

She later found out that her husband was from a different religion. The accused started harassing her and physically assaulted her on several occasions. He later forced her to convert her religion.

On Thursday, she approached Shujalpur city police with a complaint following which a case was registered against the accused Sheikh Jahid alias Gama under relevant sections of the Freedom of Religion Act and Rape.

The victim told the police that she had a son, whose age is about eight years, from the relationship with the accused, but till date the identity card of the son has not been made by the alleged husband. Nor had the birth certificate, Aadhaar card or any document related to his identity be made.

Shajapur SP Jagdeesh Dawar said that the accused has been arrested and booked, and further investigations have been initiated.

