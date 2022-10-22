e-Paper Get App
Four killed, three injured after jeep rams into pole in Shajapur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Shajapur(Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and three injured after their jeep rammed into a pole in Shajapur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Bolai-Akodia road near Palsavad Jod around 3 am, an official said.

The speeding jeep rammed into a pole killing four of its occupants on the spot and injuring three others, Akodia police station in-charge Narendra Kushwaha said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a government hospital in Shujalpur, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Pavan Hada (30), Babloo Kanjar (30), Gajendra Singh Thakur (38) and Daulat Singh Mewada (50), the official said, adding that a probe into the incident is underway, the official said.

