Shravan 2026: Over 3 Lakh Devotees Throng Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On First Somwar; Several Temples Open Since Midnight | VIDEO

Shravan 2026: Over 3 Lakh Devotees Throng Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On First Somwar; Temples Open Since Midnight | VIDEO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Entire Madhya Pradesh was immersed in the devotion of Lord Shiva on the first Somwar (Monday) of the holy month of Shravan. Lakhs of devotees thronged Shiva temples across the state.

In Ujjain, the grand procession of Baba Mahakal was taken out with great fervour. Lord Mahakal, in his Chandramouleshwar form, was seated in a silver palanquin and taken through the city to bless devotees. An idol of Lord Manmahesh followed the procession atop a decorated elephant.

Over 3 lakh devotees arrive by noon

The Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees. According to temple authorities, 2,90,797 devotees had offered prayers at the Jyotirlinga by 12 noon. By 1:30 pm, the number had risen to approximately 3,05,797.

Apart from Ujjain, massive crowds gathered at major Shiva shrines across Madhya Pradesh, including Omkareshwar, Bhojeshwar Mahadev in Bhojpur, Matangeshwar Temple in Khajuraho, Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur, Kundeshwar, Bandakpur Jageshwar Dham, Achaleshwar Mahadev in Gwalior, and prominent temples in Bhopal, Raisen, Harda and Umaria.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Thousands of devotees gathered at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan. The temple doors opened at around 2:30 am for the Bhasma Aarti, during which Lord Mahakal underwent Panchamrit Abhishek and was adorned… pic.twitter.com/JUbdSrQW4w — IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2026

Watch | Madhya Pradesh: The morning Bhasma Aarti was performed at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the occasion of the first Monday of Sawan.



During this time, a large number of devotees arrived at the temple for darshan of Baba Mahakal and for worship and rituals.… pic.twitter.com/Ic8gTw4cTy — United News of India (@uniindianews) August 3, 2026

Darshan began from midnight at many temples

Many temples opened their doors to devotees from midnight, while others began darshan from 4 am, allowing lakh of worshippers to perform Jalabhishek, Rudrabhishek and other special rituals.

After the sacred water offering, priests performed Panchamrit Abhishek using milk, curd, ghee, sugar, honey and fruit juices.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Devotees gather at Mahakaleshwar Temple on the occasion of the first Monday of Sawan month. pic.twitter.com/tV53JJpzkY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 3, 2026

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Baba Mahakal was then adorned in a magnificent Rajadhiraj (royal) form with bhang, sandalwood paste, dry fruits, ornaments and traditional decorations.

Meanwhile, the grand royal procession of Baba Omkareshwar-Mamleshwar was also scheduled to be taken out later in the afternoon as part of the Shravan festivities.

The holy month of Shravan began on July 31 in North India and will end on August 28. In South and West India, it will begin on August 13 and end on September 11.

Security tightenend

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain police launched a special campaign to make the Mahakaleshwar Temple area crime-free and secure,



Station In-charge, Gagan Badal says, "... We collect their Aadhaar card details, photographs, contact numbers, and other relevant information. We also… pic.twitter.com/N8gpkFXG2u — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2026

Meanwhile, the security around the Mahakaleshwar Temple was tightenend on the occasion to check crime and other activities in the area.

Regarding the matter, station In-charge Gagan Badal said, "... We collect their Aadhaar card details, photographs, contact numbers, and other relevant information. We also verify their criminal records. Criminal elements are being removed from the temple area. The purpose of this app is to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for visitors coming from within the country and abroad."