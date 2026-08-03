Shravan 2026: Mahakaleshwar Priests Offer Dry Fruit Garland To Lord Shiva On The First Day Of Sawan

Shravan 2024: Devotees Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On 3rd Shravan Somwar | FP Photo

Shravan is one of the holiest months in Hindu observance, celebrated during the months of July and August. In 2026, the sacred month, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, began on July 30, and the first Shravan Somvaar, or Sawan Somvar, is being observed on August 3, 2026.

The day was observed with grand celebrations at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. On the first Monday of Shravan, a remarkable display of faith was witnessed at the world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Thousands of devotees queued up in the temple premises from late night to participate in the Bhasma Aarti, which takes place early in the morning on the fifth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Shravan. Devotees sought the blessings of the deity by witnessing the divine form of Baba Mahakal.

Special Shravan offerings

As part of the special rituals marking the beginning of the sacred month, the priests adorned Lord Mahakaleshwar with a unique garland made entirely of dry fruits on Monday, August 3, 2026. The offering symbolises prosperity, abundance, and devotion. Along with the dry fruit garland, the deity was beautifully decorated with flowers and traditional ornaments after the temple's famous Bhasma Aarti.

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Mahakaleshwar Temple during Shravan

The Mahakaleshwar Temple holds immense religious significance as it is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. During Shravan, the temple witnesses a massive influx of pilgrims who visit to perform Jalabhishek, offer bel patra, milk, flowers, and prayers to Lord Shiva. Mondays, known as Sawan Somvaar, are considered especially sacred, with devotees observing fasts and participating in special pujas for health, prosperity, and spiritual well-being.

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Rituals and beliefs

According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Shiva during Shravan is believed to bring peace, happiness, and the fulfilment of wishes. The month is associated with the legend of Samudra Manthan, during which Lord Shiva consumed the deadly poison halahala to save the universe. Devotees therefore offer water, milk, and other sacred items to help cool the deity and express gratitude for his sacrifice.