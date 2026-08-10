Shravan 2026: Jhabua, Petlawad Artists Perform Bhagoria-Style Dance During Second Mahakal Sawari In Ujjain | VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The second Mahakal Sawari was taken out in Madhya Pradesh’s Avantika Nagari, Ujjain, on the occasion of the second Shravan Somwar on Monday.

The grand procession of Lord Chandramoleshwar was taken out from the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday evening.

Before the procession began at 4 pm, priests performed special prayers at the temple. A band performance was also organised inside the temple premises.

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Artists from Jhabua and Petlawad presented traditional Bhagoria-style dance as a form of devotion, while women also performed a group dance.

A large number of devotees from across the country gathered along the procession route to seek blessings.

Earlier in the morning, the temple doors were opened at 2.30 am for the special Bhasma Aarti.

The rituals began with priests seeking permission through Swasti Vachan at the ear of Lord Shiva’s attendant Veerbhadra in the Sabha Mandap. This was followed by a camphor aarti after opening the silver doors.

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Lord Nandi was then given a ceremonial bath and worshipped. The idol of Lord Mahakal was first anointed with water and later with Panchamrit made from milk, curd, ghee, sugar, honey and fruit juices.

The deity was decorated with a silver crescent moon, trident, crown and ornaments. A special adornment with bhang, sandalwood and dry fruits was performed before the sacred ashes were offered during the Bhasma Aarti.

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The idol was also adorned with a silver Sheshnag crown, silver mundmala, Rudraksha garland and floral decorations. Devotees offered fruits and sweets as bhog.

Meanwhile, at the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, the occasion of Sawan Monday coinciding with Pradosh led to special celebrations. After a grand decoration of the deity, a Mahabhog was offered at the temple.