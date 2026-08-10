Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia Urge Citizens To Join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Ahead Of I-Day

Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Citizens To Join Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Ahead Of I-Day | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday urged citizens to actively participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and celebrate the pride associated with India’s Tricolour ahead of Independence Day.

Sharing a message on social media, Chouhan said the Tiranga represents India’s unity, sacrifices and shared aspirations.

He highlighted that the campaign, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has developed into a national movement that encourages people to reconnect with the spirit of patriotism and take pride in the Tricolour.

The Tiranga is the pride of every Indian and a symbol of our unity, sacrifice and shared aspirations. Envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, #HarGharTiranga has emerged as a unifying national movement, rekindling our pride in the Tricolour and deepening our shared sense of… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 10, 2026

Chouhan said this year’s celebrations carry added significance as the country is commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram. He noted that the occasion provides an opportunity for citizens to express their respect for the nation’s heritage and freedom struggle.

Urging people to take part in the celebrations, Chouhan appealed to citizens to hoist the Tiranga with pride, participate in Tiranga Yatras, sing Vande Mataram and share their Tiranga selfies.

The minister also asked people to upload their Tiranga selfies on the official Har Ghar Tiranga website as part of the nationwide campaign.

The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative aims to encourage citizens to display the national flag at their homes and workplaces, creating a collective celebration of India’s Independence Day and strengthening the emotional connection between citizens and the Tricolour.

More about Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative with the aim of encouraging citizens to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist the Tiranga as a mark of respect and celebration of India’s Independence.

The campaign was based on the idea that people’s connection with the national flag had largely remained formal and limited to official occasions.

By encouraging every household to display the Tiranga, the initiative sought to create a more personal and emotional bond between citizens and the national symbol.

The movement represents not just an individual expression of pride but also a collective pledge towards nation-building and unity.