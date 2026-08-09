Independence Day 2026: Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Campaign To Be Held From August 9; Dedicated To 150 Years Of ‘Vande Mataram’

Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Campaign To Be Held From August 9 | Canva

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign 2026 is set to return from August 9 to August 17. This year’s campaign carries added significance as it is dedicated to commemorating 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic patriotic song that became an important symbol of India’s freedom struggle. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday launched the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign. The campaign was launched in New Delhi and marked the fifth year of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign was launched in Delhi on Thursday by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The event was attended by Randhir Jaiswal, Additional Secretary (XP) and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, and Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). During the event, Shekhawat said, this year’s campaign holds special significance as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of India’s National Song, “Vande Mataram,” bringing together the National Flag and the National Song in a unique celebration of patriotism.

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Har Ghar Tiranga is a nationwide campaign launched in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The initiative encourages citizens to bring the national flag home and hoist or display the Tricolour during the Independence Day celebrations.

The campaign aims to strengthen the emotional connection between citizens and the national flag while promoting a sense of patriotism and national pride. Over the years, the initiative has encouraged people across India to participate in Independence Day celebrations beyond official events.

The 2026 edition will be observed from August 9 to August 17, covering the period leading up to Independence Day and continuing for a few days afterwards.

Citizens are encouraged to participate by displaying the Tricolour at their homes and taking part in activities organised under the campaign. The initiative also promotes awareness about the significance of the national flag and the values associated with it.

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The 2026 campaign is particularly important because it coincides with the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the song. It was originally published in his novel Anandamath. ‘Vande Mataram’ became a powerful expression of patriotism during India’s freedom movement and inspired generations of Indians. It was later adopted as India’s National Song.