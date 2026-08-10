MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Joins Sanskar Kanwar Yatra In Jabalpur, Carries Kanwar On Shoulders | VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined the Sanskar Kanwar Yatra in Ranjhi and encouraged the Kanwariyas taking part in the religious journey on Monday.

Addressing the Kanwariyas, Yadav compared their energy and devotion to waves in the sea, praising their faith and spirit.

The Chief Minister said India's cultural roots are deeply connected to Sanatan culture and that his government is committed to strengthening Sanatan traditions and promoting religious tourism in the state.

In the videos, Yadav can be seen carrying Kanwar on his shoulders while walking through the crowd, with a large number of devotees gathered around him.

Watch the VIDEO below :

।। हर-हर महादेव ।।



मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने आज पवित्र श्रावण मास के द्वितीय सोमवार के अवसर पर जबलपुर में आयोजित 'संस्कार कावड़ यात्रा 2026' में सहभागिता की।



इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने कावड़ यात्रा में शामिल श्रद्धालु कावड़ियों पर पुष्प वर्षा कर उनका आत्मीय स्वागत… pic.twitter.com/cYCwtS9i12 — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) August 10, 2026

Yadav said the state government is providing suitable facilities and arrangements for Kanwariyas at every stop along their journey.

He added that all major religious places in Madhya Pradesh are being improved and equipped with better public facilities while keeping their importance and dignity in mind.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the presence of Dada Guru and other spiritual saints during the yatra.

He said their presence gives the journey strength and purpose, while their guidance shows society the path of peace, purity and progress.

Yadav said the government would continue working to improve facilities at religious places and make pilgrimages more convenient for devotees.

The Sanskar Kanwar Yatra saw a large number of devotees participating, with Kanwariyas travelling together as part of the religious journey.