 CM Mohan Yadav Launches Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCM Mohan Yadav Launches Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign In Bhopal

CM Mohan Yadav Launches Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign In Bhopal

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal on Sunday. He cycled from his residence to the venue and later rode pillion carrying the Tricolour. School students, NCC cadets and senior citizens participated. Yadav urged citizens, especially youth, to join the campaign.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 09, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
CM Mohan Yadav Launches Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign In Bhopal
CM Mohan Yadav Launches Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Har Ghar Tiranaga Campaign at TT Nagar Stadium on Sunday. Before this, he hoisted the Tricolour at his residence. Later, he rode a bicycle to reach TT Nagar stadium from CM House.

Large number of school students, NCC Cadets, senior citizens participated in the campaign, which started from TT Nagar stadium and passed through Maharana Pratap Lok, Tin Shed, Sandipni School of TT Nagar.

From here, CM rode pillion on two-wheeler by carrying the Tricolour in his hand and reached CM House via New Market, Roshanpura, Polytechnic square.

Interacting with media, Yadav said Quit India Movement started on August 9, 1942. The movement led by Mahatma Gandhi left British government in tatters.

It was after this movement that India saw the dream of freedom. He added that now entire world is realising the strength of India led by PM Narendra Modi. He urged youths, citizens to participate in Tiranga campaign in large number.

CM breaks protocol to interact with kids

Chief minister Mohan Yadav broke the protocol and stopped on the way to meet the children standing on the roadside. He interacted and presented Tricolour to them.

He told children that they would get wet as it was raining to which children replied that they loved getting drenched. After this, CM walked with children for some time. He rode pillion on motorcycle amid rain to the venue.

Besides chief minister, BJP leaders too participated in Tiranga campaign at TT Nagar stadium. They included State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, MP Alok Sharma, Minister Vishvas Sarang among others.

Read Also
Amid Heavy Rain, MP CM Mohan Yadav Leads Tiranga Yatra In Bhopal With Patriotic Fervour | VIDEO
Amid Heavy Rain, MP CM Mohan Yadav Leads Tiranga Yatra In Bhopal With Patriotic Fervour | VIDEO

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source