CM Mohan Yadav Launches Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Har Ghar Tiranaga Campaign at TT Nagar Stadium on Sunday. Before this, he hoisted the Tricolour at his residence. Later, he rode a bicycle to reach TT Nagar stadium from CM House.

Large number of school students, NCC Cadets, senior citizens participated in the campaign, which started from TT Nagar stadium and passed through Maharana Pratap Lok, Tin Shed, Sandipni School of TT Nagar.

From here, CM rode pillion on two-wheeler by carrying the Tricolour in his hand and reached CM House via New Market, Roshanpura, Polytechnic square.

Interacting with media, Yadav said Quit India Movement started on August 9, 1942. The movement led by Mahatma Gandhi left British government in tatters.

It was after this movement that India saw the dream of freedom. He added that now entire world is realising the strength of India led by PM Narendra Modi. He urged youths, citizens to participate in Tiranga campaign in large number.

CM breaks protocol to interact with kids

Chief minister Mohan Yadav broke the protocol and stopped on the way to meet the children standing on the roadside. He interacted and presented Tricolour to them.

He told children that they would get wet as it was raining to which children replied that they loved getting drenched. After this, CM walked with children for some time. He rode pillion on motorcycle amid rain to the venue.

Besides chief minister, BJP leaders too participated in Tiranga campaign at TT Nagar stadium. They included State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, MP Alok Sharma, Minister Vishvas Sarang among others.