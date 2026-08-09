Amid Heavy Rain, MP CM Mohan Yadav Leads Tiranga Yatra In Bhopal With Patriotic Fervour | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal district unit of the BJP organised a Tiranga Yatra on Sunday amid heavy rainfall, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, state in-charge Mahendra Singh and several public representatives participating in the patriotic march.

The yatra began from TT Nagar Stadium, where a large number of residents, party workers and children gathered carrying the national flag and chanting slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Despite continuous rain, the enthusiasm of participants remained unaffected.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a Tiranga Yatra ahead of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/W3U2vibVLd — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2026

The planned route of the yatra was from TT Nagar Stadium through New Market and Roshanpura Square before returning to the stadium.

However, due to heavy rainfall and safety concerns, especially for children, the route was shortened. The procession was diverted back towards TT Nagar from before Nanke Petrol Pump Square in New Market.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived at TT Nagar Stadium on a bullet motorcycle and later joined the march carrying the Tricolour along with BJP leaders and workers.

विजयी विश्व तिरंगा प्यारा, झंडा ऊंचा रहे हमारा...



आज भोपाल निवास पर 'तिरंगा' फहराकर 'हर घर तिरंगा' अभियान का शुभारंभ किया।



मैं उन सभी अमर शहीदों और स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को नमन करता हूं, जिनके बलिदान से हमें स्वतंत्रता मिली। इस पावन अवसर पर निवास स्थित समस्त स्टाफ के साथ… pic.twitter.com/QbkB9GZU0n — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 9, 2026

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "On August 9, 1942, Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement, which shook the British. The sacrifices and struggles of revolutionaries for the country's independence, along with the wave that swept across the country… pic.twitter.com/PDsb0IV2bv — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2026

A large number of children participated in the event, with many walking through the rain while holding flags. Some children dressed as cartoon characters, including Doraemon and Motu-Patlu, also attracted attention.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said the Quit India Movement was a crucial milestone in India’s freedom struggle and remembered the sacrifices of freedom fighters, revolutionaries and martyrs.

He said a nationwide Tiranga campaign launched on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Independence would continue till August 14 across villages, cities, districts, divisions and state capitals.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "Because of that movement, a decisive struggle for independence began across India. With the call of 'Quit India,' the world witnessed the longing for freedom within India... It is the duty of every patriotic citizen to… pic.twitter.com/NMNjyBIbN0 — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2026

The Chief Minister praised the participation of people from all sections of society despite the rain, saying the weather made the yatra more memorable.

He said the colours of the national flag symbolise courage, bravery and sacrifice.

The event also carried a message against drug abuse, with participants taking a pledge to spread awareness among youngsters and work towards building a healthy and drug-free society.

The yatra concluded at TT Nagar Stadium amid patriotic slogans and celebrations.