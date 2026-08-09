Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Big Relief, Stingy With Praise, Politicians' Properties & More | FP Photo/caricature

Big relief

The ruling party’s defeat in the Datia by-poll has shocked its leaders. Yet, they have experienced comfort, which they openly speak about. Besides the Datia by-poll, the ruling party has lost the Bankipur by-election in Bihar, which was the constituency of its national president. The party's defeat in Bankipur has overshadowed the discussion about its Datia defeat at the national level. The margin of loss in Bankipur is bigger than that of Datia. The state BJP leaders feel that had the party lost the Datia seat and won the Bankipur constituency, they would have faced bigger consequences. By blaming a former minister for the defeat, the state party leaders got another chance of drawing relief. During the election, the party's state in charge and regional organisational general secretary camped in Datia. So, the state leadership did not get much condemnation from its central counterpart. A few junior leaders who went to Datia for campaigning drew comfort from the fact that nobody would hold them responsible for the defeat because the chief minister himself remained there.

Stingy with praise

The Congress has won the Datia by-election, but party leaders withheld praise for each other for the victory. A post, made by the Leader of the Opposition on social media after the poll outcome, hid praises for the MPCC president, who worked the hardest of all Congressmen to ensure the party's victory in the election. A former chief minister has drawn comfort from the fact that he played an important role in selecting the Congress candidate. He, however, feels unhappy because the party had acted against a former legislator and his supporter even before the announcement of the poll result. Another former chief minister reserved his applause for any leader of the state party unit. He gave credit to Rahul Gandhi for the win. The former CM stood back from the electioneering in Datia. The victory has given a new lease of life to the MPCC president and the Leader of the Opposition.

Politicians' properties

The administration's action against running commercial activities from residential plots in the state capital ended within 24 hours after it began. Two cabinet ministers played an important role in giving relief to the businessmen by stopping the action against them. The action adversely affected the prospects of the businessmen. The two ministers had also received notices before the officials acted. Two ministers have properties in the places where the action took place. The action could damage the prospects of the businessmen close to the two ministers. So, the duo requested the head of state to stop the drive. But they did not disclose the real reasons for requesting the chief minister to stop the drive against the businessmen. A former minister, a former legislator, and a few other leaders own properties at the place where the administration launched the drive. They also feel relieved after the drive stopped. The Congress leaders, too, run business activities from residential plots in the area where the government action took place.

Angry minister

A powerful minister of the state cabinet has distanced himself from the districts of which he is in charge. The minister initially remained active in these districts. He visited both places once every two months, but a few recent incidents reduced his power. And another minister, his rival, gets more importance in the government. Though he is senior, the government treats his counterpart with more prominence. The minister poured out his anger before the party’s state president. But because throwing fit had no impact either on the party or on the government, the minister has assumed the role of demonstrating protest. As a mark of protest, he has stopped visiting the districts of which he is in charge. The problem lies in the minister’s lack of power even in his department. The officers do not follow his orders. Ergo, he remains unhappy, but he can do nothing about it.

Minister’s zap fear in lift

A woman minister has abandoned an elevator in Mantralaya after getting an electric zap in it. One day, when she came to Mantralaya and stepped into the elevator, she got a mild electric shock. She has since discarded it. The officials keep another lift reserved for her when she arrives. The minister visits Mantralaya only when cabinet meetings take place, or else she works from home. The minister spoke about the electric zap in the lift to her colleague, who, too, has stopped riding it. This minister also occasionally visits Mantralaya to dispose of files. Now, the liftmen and other staff feel awkward because they need to keep another elevator reserved after this minister’s arrival at Mantralaya.

Dissolution spree

Similar developments have started taking place in the BJP as well as in the Congress after the Datia by-election. The Congress had suspended a former legislator from the party even before the Election Commission announced the results. The Datia by-election took place after a court order against this legislator. The BJP has also begun to witness similar incidents. A few party leaders blamed a former minister for the defeat. Consequently, the BJP dissolved its executive committee in Datia and removed the district president and other office-bearers. The Congress leaders hoped the election victory delighted the bosses so much that they would continue to celebrate it. But the party dissolved its committees and cells the next day after the announcement of election results. Now, the Congress leaders question the need to dissolve the committees even after the win. On the other hand, some insiders say the party has started bolstering its bases after the victory.