MP Chief Secretary Tells Low-Performing Districts To Improve Lok Sewa, CM Helpline Complaint Disposal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief secretary Ashok Barnwal has asked the low-performing districts to improve their performance by focusing more on solving complaints received under Lok Sewa and CM Helpline.

He was reviewing the progress of Jan Vishvas campaign at Mantralaya on Saturday. He said that district-level planning should be made for the better implementation of the campaign. He said that attention should be on speedy disposal of the complaints.

At the meeting, a detailed presentation was made on the progress of the campaign, which showed that some districts are performing well and they have seen a decline in the complaints. While some districts are lagging behind in the campaign.

During the meeting, some officers gave suggestions that Aadhaar campaign and revenue camps should also be held under the campaign.

The meeting also saw discussion over how to effectively solve the complaints and what kind of planning should be done when CM arrives under the campaign.

A collector of a district on condition of anonymity told that at least 25 parameters were set to assess the campaign performance. The chief secretary asked the officers to undertake inspection when they move out under the campaign.

Even the collectors have been asked that when CM arrives then the meeting of intellectual persons should be held with him. The performance of Maihar district was not at par with the expectations.

The collectors attended the meeting through video conference. The principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries attended the meeting physically.