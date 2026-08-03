Shravan 2026: First Mahakal Sawari Taken Out Amid Fervour In Ujjain, Thousands Join Procession | VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The first royal procession (Shahi Sawari) of Lord Mahakaleshwar was taken out with great devotion on the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan in Ujjain.

Thousands of devotees lined the streets and chanted "Har Har Mahadev" as Lord Mahakal, in his Chandramouleshwar form, came out to bless them.

The deity was seated in a beautifully decorated silver palanquin, while an idol of Lord Manmahesh followed the procession on a decorated elephant.

According to Mahakaleshwar Temple Administrator Pratham Kaushik, each Monday procession during Shravan will have a different theme.

The first procession featured Vedic chants by young priests (Batuks), while the remaining processions will showcase unique cultural and spiritual themes.

The temple committee has also arranged free meals (prasadi) for Kanwar pilgrims travelling on the Indore-Ujjain-Dewas-Badnagar route. Keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees, all leave for temple staff has been cancelled.

The doors of the Mahakaleshwar Temple were opened at 2.30 am, and a large number of devotees had gathered since Sunday night for darshan.

Devotees fill Ujjain streets

The entire city echoed with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" as devotees waited for nearly two hours to witness the first procession of Lord Mahakal in his Manmahesh form.

The procession began after the traditional worship of the silver palanquin inside the temple's Sabha Mandap.

It passed through Gudri Chowk, Bakshi Bazaar, Kaharwadi and reached Ram Ghat on the banks of the Shipra River, where Lord Mahakal was ceremonially worshipped with the sacred waters of the river.

After the rituals at Ram Ghat, the procession returned to the Mahakaleshwar Temple through Ramanujkot, Kartik Chowk, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir and Patni Bazaar.

Six processions this year

As per tradition, Lord Mahakal's procession is taken out every Monday during Shravan.

This year, four processions will be held during Shravan and two more during the Bhadrapada month.

The final royal procession on Sep 2 will follow an extended route through Kantal, Satigate and Sarafa before returning to the temple.

The grand procession also included police bands, mounted horse squads, salute guards, Scout and Guide members, Congress Seva Dal volunteers, around 70 bhajan groups, tribal and folk dance troupes, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and other official contingents, adding to the spiritual and cultural grandeur of the event.